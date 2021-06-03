TV Vision Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, down 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in March 2021 down 7.25% from Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021 down 5.93% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021 down 324.59% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.

TV Vision shares closed at 1.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and 72.73% over the last 12 months.