TV Vision Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, down 7.25% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in March 2021 down 7.25% from Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021 down 5.93% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021 down 324.59% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.
TV Vision shares closed at 1.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and 72.73% over the last 12 months.
|TV Vision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.75
|21.30
|24.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.75
|21.30
|24.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.47
|15.84
|16.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.99
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.55
|2.58
|2.20
|Depreciation
|6.46
|6.60
|6.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.47
|5.29
|6.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.20
|-9.02
|-7.47
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.05
|-9.01
|-7.47
|Interest
|0.37
|0.37
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.42
|-9.38
|-7.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.42
|-9.38
|-8.92
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.45
|-9.38
|-8.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.45
|-9.38
|-8.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.45
|-9.38
|-8.92
|Equity Share Capital
|34.94
|34.94
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-2.68
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-2.68
|-2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-2.68
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-2.68
|-2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited