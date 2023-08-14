English
    TV Vision Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore in June 2023 down 11.84% from Rs. 19.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.59% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 48.65% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    TV Vision shares closed at 2.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -3.77% over the last 12 months.

    TV Vision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.7916.9719.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.7916.9719.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.4512.8212.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.202.161.84
    Depreciation4.214.644.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.712.843.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.78-5.50-3.58
    Other Income0.140.130.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.64-5.37-3.58
    Interest0.320.270.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.95-5.64-3.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.95-5.64-3.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.95-5.64-3.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.95-5.64-3.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.95-5.64-3.93
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-1.53-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.02-1.46-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-1.53-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.02-1.46-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

