TV Vision Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore in June 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022 up 66.76% from Rs. 11.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 122.47% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021.
TV Vision shares closed at 2.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|TV Vision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.04
|20.41
|16.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.04
|20.41
|16.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.22
|14.84
|15.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.10
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.84
|2.32
|1.99
|Depreciation
|4.69
|5.38
|6.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.88
|4.01
|4.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-6.25
|-11.35
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-6.25
|-11.35
|Interest
|0.35
|0.50
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.93
|-6.75
|-11.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.93
|-6.75
|-11.83
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.93
|-6.73
|-11.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.93
|-6.73
|-11.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.93
|-6.73
|-11.83
|Equity Share Capital
|36.74
|36.74
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.92
|-3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-1.74
|-3.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.92
|-3.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-1.74
|-3.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited