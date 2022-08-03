 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV Vision Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore in June 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022 up 66.76% from Rs. 11.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 122.47% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021.

TV Vision shares closed at 2.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 12 months.

TV Vision
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.04 20.41 16.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.04 20.41 16.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.22 14.84 15.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.10 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 2.32 1.99
Depreciation 4.69 5.38 6.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.88 4.01 4.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.58 -6.25 -11.35
Other Income 0.00 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.58 -6.25 -11.35
Interest 0.35 0.50 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.93 -6.75 -11.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.93 -6.75 -11.83
Tax -- -0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.93 -6.73 -11.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.93 -6.73 -11.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.93 -6.73 -11.83
Equity Share Capital 36.74 36.74 34.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -1.92 -3.39
Diluted EPS -1.02 -1.74 -3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -1.92 -3.39
Diluted EPS -1.02 -1.74 -3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
