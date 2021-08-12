TV Vision Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.94 crore, up 165.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.94 crore in June 2021 up 165.64% from Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.83 crore in June 2021 up 45.42% from Rs. 21.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021 up 67.37% from Rs. 15.14 crore in June 2020.

TV Vision shares closed at 2.50 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.