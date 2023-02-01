TV Vision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 28.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2022 down 14.06% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 178.57% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
|TV Vision shares closed at 2.25 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.82% over the last 12 months.
|TV Vision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.03
|19.23
|22.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.03
|19.23
|22.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.11
|11.95
|15.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.89
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.33
|2.00
|2.13
|Depreciation
|4.74
|4.74
|6.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|3.40
|3.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.97
|-3.75
|-5.00
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.95
|-3.67
|-4.94
|Interest
|0.37
|0.38
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.32
|-4.05
|-5.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.32
|-4.05
|-5.54
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.31
|-4.07
|-5.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.31
|-4.07
|-5.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.31
|-4.07
|-5.54
|Equity Share Capital
|36.74
|36.74
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-1.11
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-1.05
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-1.11
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-1.05
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited