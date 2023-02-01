TV Vision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 28.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.03 19.23 22.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.03 19.23 22.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12.11 11.95 15.21 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.89 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.33 2.00 2.13 Depreciation 4.74 4.74 6.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.82 3.40 3.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.97 -3.75 -5.00 Other Income 0.02 0.08 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.95 -3.67 -4.94 Interest 0.37 0.38 0.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.32 -4.05 -5.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.32 -4.05 -5.54 Tax -0.01 0.02 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.31 -4.07 -5.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.31 -4.07 -5.54 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.31 -4.07 -5.54 Equity Share Capital 36.74 36.74 34.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.72 -1.11 -1.58 Diluted EPS -1.63 -1.05 -1.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.72 -1.11 -1.58 Diluted EPS -1.63 -1.05 -1.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited