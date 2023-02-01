English
    TV Vision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 28.06% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2022 down 14.06% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 178.57% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.TV Vision shares closed at 2.25 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.82% over the last 12 months.
    TV Vision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0319.2322.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.0319.2322.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1111.9515.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.89--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.332.002.13
    Depreciation4.744.746.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.823.403.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.97-3.75-5.00
    Other Income0.020.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.95-3.67-4.94
    Interest0.370.380.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.32-4.05-5.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.32-4.05-5.54
    Tax-0.010.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.31-4.07-5.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.31-4.07-5.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.31-4.07-5.54
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7434.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.72-1.11-1.58
    Diluted EPS-1.63-1.05-1.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.72-1.11-1.58
    Diluted EPS-1.63-1.05-1.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
