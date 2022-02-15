TV Vision Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2021 up 4.64% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021 up 40.97% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021 up 163.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2020.

TV Vision shares closed at 3.15 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.