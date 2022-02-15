TV Vision Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2021 up 4.64% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021 up 40.97% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021 up 163.9% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2020.
TV Vision shares closed at 3.15 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.
|TV Vision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.29
|20.62
|21.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.29
|20.62
|21.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.21
|15.32
|15.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|2.14
|2.58
|Depreciation
|6.48
|6.49
|6.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.46
|3.65
|5.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-6.97
|-9.02
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.94
|-6.97
|-9.01
|Interest
|0.60
|0.38
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.54
|-7.35
|-9.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.54
|-7.35
|-9.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.54
|-7.35
|-9.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.54
|-7.35
|-9.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.54
|-7.35
|-9.38
|Equity Share Capital
|34.94
|34.94
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-2.10
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-2.10
|-2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-2.10
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-2.10
|-2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited