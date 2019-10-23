TV TodayNetwork Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 180.45 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 180.45 crore in September 2019 up 10.51% from Rs. 163.29 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.70 crore in September 2019 down 26.47% from Rs. 29.50 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.26 crore in September 2019 down 10.71% from Rs. 52.93 crore in September 2018.
TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.95 in September 2018.
TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 309.80 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.
|TV Today Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.45
|245.21
|163.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|180.45
|245.21
|163.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.69
|0.68
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.38
|66.25
|52.05
|Depreciation
|9.59
|9.60
|7.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.72
|103.81
|66.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.08
|64.86
|36.69
|Other Income
|12.59
|14.36
|8.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.67
|79.22
|45.00
|Interest
|0.73
|0.82
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.94
|78.41
|44.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.94
|78.41
|44.96
|Tax
|15.24
|27.36
|15.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.70
|51.05
|29.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.70
|51.05
|29.50
|Equity Share Capital
|29.83
|29.83
|29.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.97
|8.56
|4.95
|Diluted EPS
|3.97
|8.56
|4.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.97
|8.56
|4.95
|Diluted EPS
|3.97
|8.56
|4.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
