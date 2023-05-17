TV TodayNetwork Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.14 crore, down 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.14 crore in March 2023 down 10.37% from Rs. 242.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 down 85.01% from Rs. 35.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2023 down 51.33% from Rs. 59.21 crore in March 2022.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2022.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 189.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -30.94% over the last 12 months.