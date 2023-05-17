English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TV TodayNetwork Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.14 crore, down 10.37% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.14 crore in March 2023 down 10.37% from Rs. 242.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 down 85.01% from Rs. 35.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2023 down 51.33% from Rs. 59.21 crore in March 2022.

    TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2022.

    TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 189.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -30.94% over the last 12 months.

    TV Today Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.14231.31242.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.14231.31242.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.5283.9772.40
    Depreciation10.3310.3111.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.67111.13121.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6225.9037.73
    Other Income7.8712.9910.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4938.8948.18
    Interest0.840.720.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6538.1747.54
    Exceptional Items-9.85----
    P/L Before Tax7.8038.1747.54
    Tax2.4210.3911.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.3827.7835.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.3827.7835.88
    Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.904.666.02
    Diluted EPS0.904.666.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.904.666.02
    Diluted EPS0.904.666.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #TV Today Network #TV TodayNetwork
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am