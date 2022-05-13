 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TV TodayNetwork Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.26 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.26 crore in March 2022 up 13.06% from Rs. 214.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.88 crore in March 2022 down 0.8% from Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.21 crore in March 2022 down 0.65% from Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2021.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.06 in March 2021.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 319.25 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

TV Today Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 242.26 257.97 214.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 242.26 257.97 214.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.40 69.76 61.12
Depreciation 11.03 10.97 10.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.10 102.46 103.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.73 74.78 39.29
Other Income 10.45 8.90 9.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.18 83.68 49.03
Interest 0.64 0.98 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.54 82.70 48.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.54 82.70 48.26
Tax 11.66 21.08 12.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.88 61.62 36.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.88 61.62 36.17
Equity Share Capital 29.83 29.83 29.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 10.33 6.06
Diluted EPS 6.02 10.33 6.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 10.33 6.06
Diluted EPS 6.02 10.33 6.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #TV Today Network #TV TodayNetwork
first published: May 13, 2022 12:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.