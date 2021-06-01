TV TodayNetwork Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.27 crore, up 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.27 crore in March 2021 up 2.91% from Rs. 208.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2021 up 23.7% from Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2021 up 7.33% from Rs. 55.53 crore in March 2020.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2020.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 293.50 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.68% returns over the last 6 months and 64.33% over the last 12 months.