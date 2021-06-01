MARKET NEWS

TV TodayNetwork Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.27 crore, up 2.91% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.27 crore in March 2021 up 2.91% from Rs. 208.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.17 crore in March 2021 up 23.7% from Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2021 up 7.33% from Rs. 55.53 crore in March 2020.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2020.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 293.50 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.68% returns over the last 6 months and 64.33% over the last 12 months.

TV Today Network
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations214.27223.59208.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations214.27223.59208.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost61.1261.5860.44
Depreciation10.5710.729.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses103.2984.5199.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2966.7837.70
Other Income9.748.918.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.0375.6945.87
Interest0.770.490.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2675.2045.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.2675.2045.25
Tax12.0920.3716.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.1754.8329.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.1754.8329.24
Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.069.194.90
Diluted EPS6.069.194.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.069.194.90
Diluted EPS6.069.194.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

