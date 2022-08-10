 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TV TodayNetwork Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.15 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.15 crore in June 2022 up 7% from Rs. 203.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.02 crore in June 2022 down 6.19% from Rs. 37.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.13 crore in June 2022 down 4.5% from Rs. 60.87 crore in June 2021.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.26 in June 2021.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 287.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -2.18% over the last 12 months.

TV Today Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.15 242.26 203.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.15 242.26 203.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.10 72.40 63.18
Depreciation 10.18 11.03 10.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.82 121.10 88.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.05 37.73 42.20
Other Income 10.90 10.45 8.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.95 48.18 50.78
Interest 0.81 0.64 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.14 47.54 50.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.14 47.54 50.26
Tax 12.12 11.66 12.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.02 35.88 37.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.02 35.88 37.33
Equity Share Capital 29.83 29.83 29.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 6.02 6.26
Diluted EPS 5.87 6.02 6.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.87 6.02 6.26
Diluted EPS 5.87 6.02 6.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #TV Today Network #TV TodayNetwork
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.