TV TodayNetwork Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 257.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 down 54.92% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 94.65 crore in December 2021.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.33 in December 2021.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 198.95 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.18% returns over the last 6 months and -49.08% over the last 12 months.