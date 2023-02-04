 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV TodayNetwork Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 257.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 down 54.92% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 94.65 crore in December 2021.

TV Today Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 231.31 211.63 257.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 231.31 211.63 257.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.97 81.94 69.76
Depreciation 10.31 10.46 10.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.13 102.99 102.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.90 16.24 74.78
Other Income 12.99 11.80 8.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.89 28.04 83.68
Interest 0.72 0.97 0.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.17 27.07 82.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.17 27.07 82.70
Tax 10.39 7.19 21.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.78 19.88 61.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.78 19.88 61.62
Equity Share Capital 29.83 29.83 29.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 3.33 10.33
Diluted EPS 4.66 3.33 10.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 3.33 10.33
Diluted EPS 4.66 3.33 10.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
