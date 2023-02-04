TV TodayNetwork Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 257.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 down 54.92% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 94.65 crore in December 2021.