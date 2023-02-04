English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TV TodayNetwork Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 257.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 down 54.92% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.20 crore in December 2022 down 48.02% from Rs. 94.65 crore in December 2021.

    TV Today Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.31211.63257.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.31211.63257.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.9781.9469.76
    Depreciation10.3110.4610.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.13102.99102.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9016.2474.78
    Other Income12.9911.808.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.8928.0483.68
    Interest0.720.970.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.1727.0782.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.1727.0782.70
    Tax10.397.1921.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7819.8861.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7819.8861.62
    Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.663.3310.33
    Diluted EPS4.663.3310.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.663.3310.33
    Diluted EPS4.663.3310.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited