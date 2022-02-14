TV TodayNetwork Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.97 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.97 crore in December 2021 up 15.38% from Rs. 223.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021 up 12.38% from Rs. 54.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.65 crore in December 2021 up 9.54% from Rs. 86.41 crore in December 2020.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.19 in December 2020.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 393.00 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.28% returns over the last 6 months and 41.93% over the last 12 months.