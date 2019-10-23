TV TodayNetwork Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 180.33 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 180.33 246.13 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 180.33 246.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.69 0.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 61.39 66.44 Depreciation 9.59 9.60 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 84.29 104.57 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.38 64.84 Other Income 12.60 14.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.98 79.21 Interest 0.73 0.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.25 78.39 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.25 78.39 Tax 13.24 27.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.01 51.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.01 51.03 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.01 51.03 Equity Share Capital 29.83 29.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 8.55 Diluted EPS 3.86 8.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 8.55 Diluted EPS 3.86 8.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited