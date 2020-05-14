App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TV TodayNetwork Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.31 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 208.31 crore in March 2020 up 18.43% from Rs. 175.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2020 up 15.59% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.04 crore in March 2020 up 15.12% from Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2019.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2019.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 182.75 on May 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.35% over the last 12 months.

TV Today Network
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations208.31222.45175.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations208.31222.45175.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.480.630.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost60.4562.8054.73
Depreciation9.669.647.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses100.6198.2687.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1151.1224.97
Other Income8.288.0714.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.3859.1939.84
Interest0.620.660.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.7658.5339.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.7658.5339.60
Tax16.9721.0015.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8037.5324.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8037.5324.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.8037.5324.05
Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.666.294.03
Diluted EPS4.666.294.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.666.294.03
Diluted EPS4.666.294.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 14, 2020 04:53 pm

