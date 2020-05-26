TV TodayNetwork Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.31 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.31 crore in March 2020 up 18.43% from Rs. 175.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2020 up 15.59% from Rs. 24.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.04 crore in March 2020 up 15.12% from Rs. 47.81 crore in March 2019.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2019.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 175.25 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.