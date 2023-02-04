TV TodayNetwork Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 257.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2022 down 55.09% from Rs. 61.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2022 down 48.12% from Rs. 94.53 crore in December 2021.
TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.31 in December 2021.
|TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 247.00 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -36.75% over the last 12 months.
|TV Today Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.31
|211.63
|257.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|231.31
|211.63
|257.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|84.02
|82.04
|69.81
|Depreciation
|10.31
|10.46
|10.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|111.25
|103.05
|102.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.73
|16.08
|74.70
|Other Income
|13.00
|11.80
|8.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.73
|27.88
|83.56
|Interest
|0.72
|0.97
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.01
|26.91
|82.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.01
|26.91
|82.58
|Tax
|10.39
|7.19
|21.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.62
|19.72
|61.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.62
|19.72
|61.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.62
|19.72
|61.50
|Equity Share Capital
|29.83
|29.83
|29.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.63
|3.31
|10.31
|Diluted EPS
|4.63
|3.31
|10.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.63
|3.31
|10.31
|Diluted EPS
|4.63
|3.31
|10.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
