TV TodayNetwork Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 231.31 211.63 257.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 231.31 211.63 257.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 84.02 82.04 69.81 Depreciation 10.31 10.46 10.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.25 103.05 102.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.73 16.08 74.70 Other Income 13.00 11.80 8.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.73 27.88 83.56 Interest 0.72 0.97 0.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.01 26.91 82.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.01 26.91 82.58 Tax 10.39 7.19 21.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.62 19.72 61.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.62 19.72 61.50 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.62 19.72 61.50 Equity Share Capital 29.83 29.83 29.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.63 3.31 10.31 Diluted EPS 4.63 3.31 10.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.63 3.31 10.31 Diluted EPS 4.63 3.31 10.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited