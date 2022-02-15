English
    TV TodayNetwork Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.97 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 257.97 crore in December 2021 up 15.38% from Rs. 223.59 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.50 crore in December 2021 up 12.23% from Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.53 crore in December 2021 up 9.44% from Rs. 86.38 crore in December 2020.

    TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 10.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.18 in December 2020.

    TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 379.15 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.90% returns over the last 6 months and 46.47% over the last 12 months.

    TV Today Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.97225.99223.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.97225.99223.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.8172.7461.59
    Depreciation10.9710.2410.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.4993.7084.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.7049.3166.76
    Other Income8.8614.328.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.5663.6375.66
    Interest0.980.500.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.5863.1375.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax82.5863.1375.17
    Tax21.0816.1520.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.5046.9854.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.5046.9854.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.5046.9854.80
    Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.317.879.18
    Diluted EPS10.317.879.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.317.879.18
    Diluted EPS10.317.879.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
