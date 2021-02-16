TV TodayNetwork Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.59 crore, up 0.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.59 crore in December 2020 up 0.51% from Rs. 222.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.80 crore in December 2020 up 46.02% from Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.38 crore in December 2020 up 25.5% from Rs. 68.83 crore in December 2019.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has increased to Rs. 9.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.29 in December 2019.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 258.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.81% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.