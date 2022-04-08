 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV Today Q4 PAT seen up 52.2% YoY to Rs. 55.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 08, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 251.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

The media company TV Today Network had an opening premium of 121 percent on January 24, 2004. The company's issue price was Rs 95 and the listing price was Rs 210.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects TV Today to report net profit at Rs. 55.1 crore up 52.2% year-on-year (down 10.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 75.4 crore.

