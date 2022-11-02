 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tuticorin Alkal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore, up 332.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore in September 2022 up 332.6% from Rs. 27.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 up 212.55% from Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.81 crore in September 2022 up 234.33% from Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 69.60 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 167.69% returns over the last 6 months and 311.35% over the last 12 months.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.48 111.47 27.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.48 111.47 27.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.10 62.91 30.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 17.22 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.27 -21.92 -14.64
Power & Fuel -- 24.39 15.69
Employees Cost 3.91 5.52 3.08
Depreciation 0.76 0.76 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.28 8.75 10.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.69 13.84 -18.57
Other Income 0.36 1.08 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.05 14.93 -17.79
Interest 1.41 0.46 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.64 14.46 -18.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.64 14.46 -18.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.64 14.46 -18.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.64 14.46 -18.33
Equity Share Capital 121.87 121.87 121.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.19 -1.50
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.19 -1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.19 -1.50
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.19 -1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

