Tuticorin Alkal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore, up 332.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore in September 2022 up 332.6% from Rs. 27.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 up 212.55% from Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.81 crore in September 2022 up 234.33% from Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 69.60 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 167.69% returns over the last 6 months and 311.35% over the last 12 months.