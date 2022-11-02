English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tuticorin Alkal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore, up 332.6% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore in September 2022 up 332.6% from Rs. 27.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 up 212.55% from Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.81 crore in September 2022 up 234.33% from Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2021.

    Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.

    Close

    Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 69.60 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 167.69% returns over the last 6 months and 311.35% over the last 12 months.

    Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.48111.4727.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.48111.4727.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.1062.9130.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods--17.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.27-21.92-14.64
    Power & Fuel--24.3915.69
    Employees Cost3.915.523.08
    Depreciation0.760.760.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.288.7510.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6913.84-18.57
    Other Income0.361.080.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0514.93-17.79
    Interest1.410.460.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6414.46-18.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6414.46-18.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.6414.46-18.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.6414.46-18.33
    Equity Share Capital121.87121.87121.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.19-1.50
    Diluted EPS1.691.19-1.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.19-1.50
    Diluted EPS1.691.19-1.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tuticorin Alkal #Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 09:55 am