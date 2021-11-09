Tuticorin Alkal Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.62 crore, up 74.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.62 crore in September 2021 up 74.76% from Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.33 crore in September 2021 down 46.09% from Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2021 down 51.88% from Rs. 11.18 crore in September 2020.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 17.90 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)