    Tuticorin Alkal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.75 crore, up 66.4% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.75 crore in March 2023 up 66.4% from Rs. 80.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.48 crore in March 2023 up 230.86% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.14 crore in March 2023 up 74.89% from Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022.

    Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.

    Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 54.19 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 97.05% over the last 12 months.

    Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.75148.2480.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.75148.2480.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.6935.7149.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods--25.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.1641.10-15.92
    Power & Fuel23.20----
    Employees Cost4.294.153.61
    Depreciation1.400.760.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7123.5332.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3017.9910.82
    Other Income0.440.274.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7418.2615.48
    Interest0.670.670.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0717.5914.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.0717.5914.65
    Tax-22.42----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.4817.5914.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.4817.5914.65
    Equity Share Capital121.87121.87121.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.981.441.20
    Diluted EPS3.981.441.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.981.441.20
    Diluted EPS3.981.441.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 03:34 pm