Tuticorin Alkal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.75 crore, up 66.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.75 crore in March 2023 up 66.4% from Rs. 80.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.48 crore in March 2023 up 230.86% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.14 crore in March 2023 up 74.89% from Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 54.19 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 97.05% over the last 12 months.