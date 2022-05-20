 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tuticorin Alkal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.38 crore, up 269.27% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.38 crore in March 2022 up 269.27% from Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022 up 161.68% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022 up 171.32% from Rs. 22.56 crore in March 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 22.85 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.91% returns over the last 6 months and 90.58% over the last 12 months.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.38 49.67 21.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.38 49.67 21.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.21 26.14 12.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.92 7.23 10.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.61 3.66 3.07
Depreciation 0.61 0.81 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.05 25.05 19.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.82 -13.22 -24.33
Other Income 4.67 0.48 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.48 -12.74 -23.28
Interest 0.83 0.52 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.65 -13.27 -23.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.65 -13.27 -23.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.65 -13.27 -23.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.65 -13.27 -23.76
Equity Share Capital 121.87 121.87 121.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 -1.09 -1.95
Diluted EPS 1.20 -1.09 -1.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 -1.09 -1.95
Diluted EPS 1.20 -1.09 -1.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

