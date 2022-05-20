Tuticorin Alkal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.38 crore, up 269.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.38 crore in March 2022 up 269.27% from Rs. 21.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022 up 161.68% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022 up 171.32% from Rs. 22.56 crore in March 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 22.85 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.91% returns over the last 6 months and 90.58% over the last 12 months.