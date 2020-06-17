Tuticorin Alkal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.40 crore, down 17.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.40 crore in March 2020 down 17.22% from Rs. 40.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2020 down 12.14% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2020 down 29.9% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2019.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 7.20 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given 58.59% returns over the last 6 months and 132.26% over the last 12 months.