    Tuticorin Alkal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore in June 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 111.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in June 2023 up 34.24% from Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2023 up 32.19% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022.

    Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

    Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 66.54 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 89.30% over the last 12 months.

    Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.60133.75111.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.60133.75111.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.9949.6962.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.06--17.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.692.16-21.92
    Power & Fuel22.4123.2024.39
    Employees Cost4.834.295.52
    Depreciation0.881.400.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5526.718.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5726.3013.84
    Other Income0.290.441.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8626.7414.93
    Interest0.440.670.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.4226.0714.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.4226.0714.46
    Tax---22.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4248.4814.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4248.4814.46
    Equity Share Capital121.87121.87121.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.593.981.19
    Diluted EPS1.593.981.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.593.981.19
    Diluted EPS1.593.981.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

