Tuticorin Alkal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore in June 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 111.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in June 2023 up 34.24% from Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2023 up 32.19% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 66.54 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 89.30% over the last 12 months.