Tuticorin Alkal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore, up 561.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore in June 2022 up 561.35% from Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2022 up 184.96% from Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022 up 199.24% from Rs. 15.81 crore in June 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 31.95 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.70% returns over the last 6 months and 159.76% over the last 12 months.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.47 80.38 16.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.47 80.38 16.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.91 49.21 12.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.22 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.92 -15.92 0.21
Power & Fuel 24.39 -- 9.51
Employees Cost 5.52 3.61 2.79
Depreciation 0.76 0.61 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.75 32.05 7.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.84 10.82 -16.74
Other Income 1.08 4.67 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.93 15.48 -16.62
Interest 0.46 0.83 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.46 14.65 -17.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.46 14.65 -17.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.46 14.65 -17.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.46 14.65 -17.03
Equity Share Capital 121.87 121.87 121.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.20 -1.40
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.20 -1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.20 -1.40
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.20 -1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
