Tuticorin Alkal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore, up 561.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore in June 2022 up 561.35% from Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2022 up 184.96% from Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022 up 199.24% from Rs. 15.81 crore in June 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 31.95 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.70% returns over the last 6 months and 159.76% over the last 12 months.