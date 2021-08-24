Tuticorin Alkal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore in June 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 13.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2021 down 43.34% from Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.81 crore in June 2021 down 49.01% from Rs. 10.61 crore in June 2020.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 10.45 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)