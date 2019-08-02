Tuticorin Alkal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.70 crore in June 2019 up 10.97% from Rs. 33.97 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2019 up 43.6% from Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2019 up 47.76% from Rs. 11.62 crore in June 2018.
Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 4.16 on May 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -42.22% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 05:41 pm