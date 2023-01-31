 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tuticorin Alkal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.24 crore, up 198.46% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.24 crore in December 2022 up 198.46% from Rs. 49.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2022 up 232.61% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2022 up 259.43% from Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2021.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.24 119.48 49.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.24 119.48 49.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.71 64.10 26.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.01 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.10 -4.27 7.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.15 3.91 3.66
Depreciation 0.76 0.76 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.53 33.28 25.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.99 21.69 -13.22
Other Income 0.27 0.36 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.26 22.05 -12.74
Interest 0.67 1.41 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.59 20.64 -13.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.59 20.64 -13.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.59 20.64 -13.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.59 20.64 -13.27
Equity Share Capital 121.87 121.87 121.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.69 -1.09
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.69 -1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.69 -1.09
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.69 -1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited