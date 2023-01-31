Tuticorin Alkal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.24 crore, up 198.46% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.24 crore in December 2022 up 198.46% from Rs. 49.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2022 up 232.61% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2022 up 259.43% from Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2021.

    Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.24119.4849.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.24119.4849.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.7164.1026.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.10-4.277.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.153.913.66
    Depreciation0.760.760.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5333.2825.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9921.69-13.22
    Other Income0.270.360.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2622.05-12.74
    Interest0.671.410.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5920.64-13.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5920.64-13.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5920.64-13.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5920.64-13.27
    Equity Share Capital121.87121.87121.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.69-1.09
    Diluted EPS1.441.69-1.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.69-1.09
    Diluted EPS1.441.69-1.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited