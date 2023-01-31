Tuticorin Alkal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.24 crore, up 198.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.24 crore in December 2022 up 198.46% from Rs. 49.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2022 up 232.61% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2022 up 259.43% from Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2021.

Tuticorin Alkal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2021.

