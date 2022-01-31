Tuticorin Alkal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.67 crore, up 241.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.67 crore in December 2021 up 241.38% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2021 down 35.15% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2021 down 40.85% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2020.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 29.75 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.62% returns over the last 6 months and 310.34% over the last 12 months.