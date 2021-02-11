Tuticorin Alkal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, down 65.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in December 2020 down 65.66% from Rs. 42.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2020 down 92.92% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2020 down 127.08% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2019.

Tuticorin Alkal shares closed at 8.19 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)