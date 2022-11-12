English
    Tuni Textile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.60 crore, up 34.45% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuni Textile Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.60 crore in September 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 484.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    Tuni Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Tuni Textile shares closed at 2.28 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.

    Tuni Textile Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.607.5813.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.607.5813.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.520.700.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.007.2514.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-1.28-2.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.530.41
    Depreciation0.080.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.960.470.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.37-0.190.24
    Other Income0.010.490.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.300.27
    Interest0.300.210.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.080.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.070.080.06
    Tax0.010.040.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.05-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.05-0.02
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
