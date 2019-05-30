Tuni Textile Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuni Textile Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 26.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 13.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.
Tuni Textile shares closed at 0.19 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -61.22% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Tuni Textile Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.78
|10.56
|12.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.78
|10.56
|12.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.14
|0.98
|1.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.00
|7.80
|8.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|-0.79
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|0.93
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.20
|1.24
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.29
|-0.75
|Other Income
|0.24
|-0.03
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.26
|0.36
|Interest
|0.32
|0.24
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|Tax
|0.05
|0.01
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
