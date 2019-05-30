Tuni Textile Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in March 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 26.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 13.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2018.

Tuni Textile shares closed at 0.19 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -61.22% returns over the last 12 months.