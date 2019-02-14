Tuni Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tuni Textile Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore in December 2018 up 8.25% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 80.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 26.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
Tuni Textile shares closed at 0.25 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.98% over the last 12 months.
|Tuni Textile Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.56
|3.36
|9.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.56
|3.36
|9.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.98
|0.70
|1.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.80
|1.30
|6.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.79
|-0.50
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|0.75
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|0.89
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.09
|0.35
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.14
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.24
|0.35
|Interest
|0.24
|0.22
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.12
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.12
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.15
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.15
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited