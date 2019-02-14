Tuni Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore in December 2018 up 8.25% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 80.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 26.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Tuni Textile shares closed at 0.25 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.90% returns over the last 6 months and -48.98% over the last 12 months.