    Tulsyan NEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.30 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.30 crore in September 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 189.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.11 crore in September 2022 up 38.2% from Rs. 157.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2022 up 203.44% from Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 147.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 106.77 in September 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

    Tulsyan NEC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.30279.00189.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.30279.00189.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.30230.82150.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.082.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.59-6.0913.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.618.077.75
    Depreciation6.456.045.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.3030.6026.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.789.47-16.22
    Other Income0.350.124.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.439.59-11.69
    Interest1.520.961.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.958.63-12.76
    Exceptional Items219.06--169.86
    P/L Before Tax217.118.63157.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities217.118.63157.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period217.118.63157.10
    Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS147.555.86106.77
    Diluted EPS147.555.86106.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS147.555.86106.77
    Diluted EPS147.555.86106.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm