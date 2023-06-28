English
    Tulsyan NEC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

    June 28, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore in March 2023 down 3% from Rs. 236.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.25 crore in March 2023 down 87.43% from Rs. 375.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 34.92% from Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2022.

    Tulsyan NEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 255.42 in March 2022.

    Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

    Tulsyan NEC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.68215.48236.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.68215.48236.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials180.03166.26196.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.3610.73-9.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.177.998.99
    Depreciation7.615.816.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8448.7418.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.66-24.0514.85
    Other Income1.410.270.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.07-23.7714.91
    Interest7.201.281.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.13-25.0512.98
    Exceptional Items-8.19--362.84
    P/L Before Tax-9.32-25.05375.82
    Tax-56.56----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.25-25.05375.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.25-25.05375.82
    Equity Share Capital16.5514.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.55-17.03255.42
    Diluted EPS28.55-17.03255.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.55-17.03255.42
    Diluted EPS28.55-17.03255.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Tulsyan NEC
    first published: Jun 28, 2023 08:55 am