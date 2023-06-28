Tulsyan NEC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.68 crore in March 2023 down 3% from Rs. 236.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.25 crore in March 2023 down 87.43% from Rs. 375.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 34.92% from Rs. 21.02 crore in March 2022.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 255.42 in March 2022.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)