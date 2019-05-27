Tulsyan NEC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore in March 2019 up 10.91% from Rs. 201.11 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2019 up 71.98% from Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2019 up 71.95% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2018.
Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)
|
|Tulsyan NEC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|223.06
|207.94
|201.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|223.06
|207.94
|201.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.49
|156.80
|140.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|21.08
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.88
|-10.63
|9.78
|Power & Fuel
|32.78
|5.50
|9.34
|Employees Cost
|10.48
|5.81
|7.73
|Depreciation
|6.31
|5.74
|5.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.77
|22.74
|27.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.35
|0.91
|0.65
|Other Income
|3.67
|2.08
|4.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.02
|3.00
|4.76
|Interest
|19.41
|103.51
|37.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.39
|-100.51
|-33.09
|Exceptional Items
|-2.41
|--
|-1.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.79
|-100.51
|-34.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.79
|-100.51
|-34.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.79
|-100.51
|-34.96
|Equity Share Capital
|14.71
|14.71
|14.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.66
|-68.31
|-23.78
|Diluted EPS
|-6.66
|-68.31
|-23.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.66
|-68.31
|-23.78
|Diluted EPS
|-6.66
|-68.31
|-23.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
