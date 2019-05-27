Tulsyan NEC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore in March 2019 up 10.91% from Rs. 201.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2019 up 71.98% from Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2019 up 71.95% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2018.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)