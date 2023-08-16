English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tulsyan NEC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.37 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.37 crore in June 2023 down 12.05% from Rs. 279.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 267.68% from Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 down 70.83% from Rs. 15.63 crore in June 2022.

    Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

    Tulsyan NEC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.37229.68279.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.37229.68279.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.54180.03230.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.442.36-6.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.718.178.07
    Depreciation6.487.616.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0926.8430.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.004.669.47
    Other Income0.081.410.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.926.079.59
    Interest10.667.200.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.58-1.138.63
    Exceptional Items---8.19--
    P/L Before Tax-12.58-9.328.63
    Tax1.89-56.56--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.4747.258.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.4747.258.63
    Equity Share Capital16.5516.5514.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.7428.555.86
    Diluted EPS-8.7428.555.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.7428.555.86
    Diluted EPS-8.7428.555.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Tulsyan NEC
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!