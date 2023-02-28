Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore, up 35.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore in December 2022 up 35.73% from Rs. 158.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.
|
|Tulsyan NEC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|215.48
|226.30
|158.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|215.48
|226.30
|158.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|166.26
|195.30
|131.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.73
|-10.59
|4.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.99
|7.61
|7.42
|Depreciation
|5.81
|6.45
|6.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.74
|28.30
|29.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.05
|-0.78
|-20.43
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.35
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.77
|-0.43
|-20.41
|Interest
|1.28
|1.52
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.05
|-1.95
|-21.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|219.06
|-0.37
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.05
|217.11
|-21.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.05
|217.11
|-21.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.05
|217.11
|-21.81
|Equity Share Capital
|14.71
|14.71
|14.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.03
|147.55
|-14.82
|Diluted EPS
|-17.03
|147.55
|-14.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.03
|147.55
|-14.82
|Diluted EPS
|-17.03
|147.55
|-14.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited