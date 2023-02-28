Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore, up 35.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore in December 2022 up 35.73% from Rs. 158.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.