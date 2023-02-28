 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore, up 35.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore in December 2022 up 35.73% from Rs. 158.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.

Tulsyan NEC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.48 226.30 158.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.48 226.30 158.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.26 195.30 131.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.73 -10.59 4.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.99 7.61 7.42
Depreciation 5.81 6.45 6.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.74 28.30 29.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.05 -0.78 -20.43
Other Income 0.27 0.35 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.77 -0.43 -20.41
Interest 1.28 1.52 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.05 -1.95 -21.44
Exceptional Items -- 219.06 -0.37
P/L Before Tax -25.05 217.11 -21.81
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.05 217.11 -21.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.05 217.11 -21.81
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.03 147.55 -14.82
Diluted EPS -17.03 147.55 -14.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.03 147.55 -14.82
Diluted EPS -17.03 147.55 -14.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited