    Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore, up 35.73% Y-o-Y

    February 28, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 215.48 crore in December 2022 up 35.73% from Rs. 158.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.48226.30158.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations215.48226.30158.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.26195.30131.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.73-10.594.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.997.617.42
    Depreciation5.816.456.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.7428.3029.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.05-0.78-20.43
    Other Income0.270.350.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.77-0.43-20.41
    Interest1.281.521.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.05-1.95-21.44
    Exceptional Items--219.06-0.37
    P/L Before Tax-25.05217.11-21.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.05217.11-21.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.05217.11-21.81
    Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.03147.55-14.82
    Diluted EPS-17.03147.55-14.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.03147.55-14.82
    Diluted EPS-17.03147.55-14.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 28, 2023 01:44 pm