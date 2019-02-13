Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 207.94 crore, up 31.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.94 crore in December 2018 up 31.57% from Rs. 158.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.51 crore in December 2018 down 157.29% from Rs. 39.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2018 up 61.55% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2017.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)