Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 207.94 crore, up 31.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 207.94 crore in December 2018 up 31.57% from Rs. 158.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.51 crore in December 2018 down 157.29% from Rs. 39.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2018 up 61.55% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2017.
Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)
|
|Tulsyan NEC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207.94
|223.42
|158.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207.94
|223.42
|158.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.80
|200.26
|127.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.08
|-7.67
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.63
|0.20
|1.93
|Power & Fuel
|5.50
|3.44
|1.50
|Employees Cost
|5.81
|8.26
|7.21
|Depreciation
|5.74
|6.18
|6.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.74
|7.52
|14.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.91
|5.24
|-1.17
|Other Income
|2.08
|0.73
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.00
|5.97
|-1.17
|Interest
|103.51
|91.86
|36.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-100.51
|-85.89
|-37.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.51
|-85.89
|-39.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.51
|-85.89
|-39.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.51
|-85.89
|-39.07
|Equity Share Capital
|14.71
|14.70
|14.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-68.31
|-58.42
|-26.57
|Diluted EPS
|-68.31
|-58.42
|-26.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-68.31
|-58.42
|-26.57
|Diluted EPS
|-68.31
|-58.42
|-26.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited