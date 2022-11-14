Tulsyan NEC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.05 crore, up 14.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.05 crore in September 2022 up 14.25% from Rs. 220.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.98 crore in September 2022 up 38.34% from Rs. 156.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 up 192.47% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 146.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 106.11 in September 2021.

