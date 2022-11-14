 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tulsyan NEC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.05 crore, up 14.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.05 crore in September 2022 up 14.25% from Rs. 220.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.98 crore in September 2022 up 38.34% from Rs. 156.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 up 192.47% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 146.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 106.11 in September 2021.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

Tulsyan NEC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.05 312.18 220.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.05 312.18 220.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.79 262.27 178.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.48 2.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.23 -6.44 13.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.74 8.17 7.84
Depreciation 6.58 6.17 5.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.48 31.82 28.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 9.70 -16.65
Other Income 0.38 0.12 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 9.82 -12.09
Interest 2.15 1.60 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.08 8.23 -13.74
Exceptional Items 219.06 -- 169.86
P/L Before Tax 215.98 8.23 156.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 215.98 8.23 156.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 215.98 8.23 156.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 215.98 8.23 156.12
Equity Share Capital 14.71 14.71 14.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 146.77 5.59 106.11
Diluted EPS 146.77 5.59 106.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 146.77 5.59 106.11
Diluted EPS 146.77 5.59 106.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm